COP29 presents excellent opportunities for co-op between Azerbaijan, US - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. COP29 presents excellent opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a phone talk to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

On April 3, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, they also touched upon bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States. Antony Blinken referenced his previous discussions with President Ilham Aliyev during the Munich Security Conference in February this year, affirming the U.S.'s intention to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan across various sectors. He also mentioned the contacts between the delegations of the two countries within the framework of COP29.

President Ilham Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan's keen interest in advancing bilateral relations with the United States in the areas previously discussed during the Munich Security Conference, noting that COP29 presents excellent opportunities for cooperation between the two nations in the field of climate change and green technologies.