Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani FM meets with his counterpart in Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 9 April 2024 09:31 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM meets with his counterpart in Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev, Trend reports, referring to the X of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was noted that the ministers held a one-on-one meeting.

The day before, the Azerbaijani minister embarked on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. As part of the visit, he has scheduled bilateral meetings with high-ranking officials of the country.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Azerbaijani FM meets with his counterpart in Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM meets with his counterpart in Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more