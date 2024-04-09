Azerbaijani FM meets with his counterpart in Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev, Trend reports, referring to the X of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was noted that the ministers held a one-on-one meeting.

The day before, the Azerbaijani minister embarked on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. As part of the visit, he has scheduled bilateral meetings with high-ranking officials of the country.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel