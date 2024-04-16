Azerbaijan names new chairman of State Advertising Agency's board - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. A new chairman of the board of Azerbaijan's State Advertising Agency has been appointed, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on appointing Farhad Adigozalov as chairman of the board of the State Advertising Agency of Azerbaijan.

The State Agency for Advertisement of the Republic of Azerbaijan was founded by Presidential Decree dated June 20, 2017. The agency is in charge of issuing approvals for placement, installation of advertisement (signage), and advertisement structures.