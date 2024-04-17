Azerbaijani Army Units neutralize quadrocopter attempting recon flights in Tovuz (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The Azerbaijani Army Units have successfully neutralized a quadrocopter attempting reconnaissance flights in the Tovuz region, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

"The quadrocopter attempting to carry out reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction of the Aghdam settlement of the Tovuz region, was detected, neutralized and seized thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units," the ministry said in a statement.

