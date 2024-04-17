Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani Army Units neutralize quadrocopter attempting recon flights in Tovuz (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 17 April 2024 11:05 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Army Units neutralize quadrocopter attempting recon flights in Tovuz (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The Azerbaijani Army Units have successfully neutralized a quadrocopter attempting reconnaissance flights in the Tovuz region, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

"The quadrocopter attempting to carry out reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction of the Aghdam settlement of the Tovuz region, was detected, neutralized and seized thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units," the ministry said in a statement.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Azerbaijani Army Units neutralize quadrocopter attempting recon flights in Tovuz (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Army Units neutralize quadrocopter attempting recon flights in Tovuz (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Army Units neutralize quadrocopter attempting recon flights in Tovuz (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Army Units neutralize quadrocopter attempting recon flights in Tovuz (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Army Units neutralize quadrocopter attempting recon flights in Tovuz (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Army Units neutralize quadrocopter attempting recon flights in Tovuz (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more