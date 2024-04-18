Russian peacekeepers' leave marks logical conclusion of Azerbaijan's policy - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The removal of Russian peacekeepers is the inevitable result of Azerbaijan's policy, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, we've once again witnessed the Azerbaijani state's determination and President Ilham Aliyev's pursued policy, showcasing a consistent display of precision and strategic calculation in recent years.

The analyst noted that the withdrawal of peacekeepers from the territory of Azerbaijan is not occasional.

"It is worth noting that Azerbaijan's relations with Russia are currently at a high level, and the withdrawal of peacekeepers from our nation reflects the status of bilateral relations. Following the end of the conflict, Russia saw the futility of keeping its forces here. The absence of the military factor in our interactions provides the path for greater cooperation.

The Second Karabakh War and subsequent localized anti-terrorism efforts have led to Azerbaijan fully reclaiming its sovereignty. These developments were integral components of Azerbaijan's meticulously planned policy," he said.

The political analyst mentioned that when signing the trilateral statement on November 10, it was President Ilham Aliyev who insisted on the clause on the temporary deployment of peacekeepers until 2025.

"Back then, we heard pessimistic voices claiming that 'Russian peacekeepers will remain indefinitely,' and so forth. However, today we've seen once more that the President of Azerbaijan knows precisely how and when to act. The peacekeepers are already departing from Azerbaijan, well before the expected timeline of 2025. This development is wholly aligned with the interests of the Azerbaijani people. Consequently, those who prematurely predicted events have made a significant error," he emphasized.

Garayev also added that some circles demonstrate double standards on this matter.

"Instead of embracing the resolution of the conflict and the withdrawal of peacekeepers from Azerbaijani territory, certain Western circles view the matter negatively. This reaction is not unexpected, given the vested interests of certain forces in perpetuating instability in the South Caucasus and their varied methods to achieve their objectives. Their inability to exert pressure on Azerbaijan is a source of frustration for them. Such forces lack genuine interest in fostering enduring peace in the region and instead prioritize their geopolitical agendas.

Azerbaijan, consistently prioritizing the interests of its people, maintains an independent policy and refrains from serving any external geopolitical aims. The withdrawal of peacekeepers from Azerbaijani territory is a natural consequence of Azerbaijan's policy, leaving no lingering uncertainties," he concluded.

