Baku Initiative Group to go on backing neocolonialism-hurt nations - executive director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Baku Initiative Group will go on backing neocolonialism-affected people and countries, the group's Executive Director Abbas Abbasov said at a conference themed "New Caledonia: history, modern challenges, and the expected future" hosted by the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the Baku Initiative Group hosted seven international conferences during its seven-month tenure.

"Azerbaijan supports the people's anti-neocolonial resistance. Several significant initiatives were proposed during our country's leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement; one of them is the battle against neocolonialism. The purpose is to unify political parties and forces against neocolonialism on a common platform," Abbasov added.

To note, a delegation headed by the chairwoman of the Committee on Infrastructure, Territorial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transportation, and Communication of the Congress of New Caledonia Naisseline Omayra, as well as Azerbaijani MPs, is taking part in the conference.

