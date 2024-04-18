France pursues policy aimed at destabilizing South Caucasus - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. France is pursuing a policy aimed at undermining stability in the South Caucasus, said a member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

She made the statement during a meeting with a delegation headed by the chairwoman of the Committee on Infrastructure, Territorial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transportation, and Communication of the Congress of New Caledonia, Naisseline Omayra.

Gafarova pointed out that France, known for its ineffectiveness as a member of the Minsk Group during the nearly 30-year Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories, is presently pursuing a policy aimed at destabilizing peace efforts and stability in the South Caucasus. France is exacerbating tensions in the region, launching a smear campaign against Azerbaijan, and actively confronting the country on various international platforms.

It was underscored that, as emphasized by the Azerbaijani head of state, Azerbaijan is an independent and resilient nation, impervious to external pressure. Azerbaijan's policy is solely directed toward fostering peace, cooperation, and combating injustice.

The Azerbaijani MP highlighted that members of the Azerbaijani parliament strongly denounce France's hypocritical policy.

To note, a delegation headed by the chairwoman of the Committee on Infrastructure, Territorial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transportation, and Communication of the Congress of New Caledonia, Naisseline Omayra, as well as Azerbaijani MPs, is taking part in the conference.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel