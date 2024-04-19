President Ilham Aliyev scores another win: Armenia hands back four villages of Gazakh district to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Baku and Yerevan have reached a preliminary agreement on the Issue of four villages in Azerbaijan's Gazakh district, Trend reports.

The relevant agreement was reached during the eighth meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the parties previously agreed on the passage of separate segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (Armenia) – Baganis Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) – Ashagi Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan) and Berkaber (Armenia) – Gizilghajili (Azerbaijan) in order to bring them into line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse," the document says.

The parties decided that the description of these segments of the borderline will be drawn up taking into account the clarification of coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground, which will be formalized by an appropriate Protocol description, which must be agreed and signed by the parties by May 15, 2024.

