Latvian FM welcomes agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Latvia welcomes news that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to move forward with the border delimitation, the Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze wrote on her X page, Trend reports.

"Welcome news that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to move forward with the border delimitation on the basis of the 1991 Alma Ata declaration. An important step towards a durable peace agreement between the two", she wrote.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (Armenia) - Baganys Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashagy Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan), and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gyzylhajily (Azerbaijan) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.