UN SecGen intends to attend COP29 (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The UN Secretary-General intends to participate in the COP29 event in Azerbaijan, Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition Selwin Charles Hart said during the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The President of Azerbaijan stated that he would be glad to see the UN Secretary-General at COP29.

The head of state emphasized that all necessary works in connection with preparations for COP29 continue on schedule. Azerbaijan is holding negotiations and consultations with the international community and institutions on substantive issues of COP29.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. The COP28 plenary meeting in Dubai on December 11 last year made this decision. Baku will become the world's center, receiving about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

At the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, the United Nations signed the Framework Convention on Climate Change as an agreement to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that sign the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

