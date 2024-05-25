Azerbaijan's judicial workers and members of their families to be paid compensation for renting apartment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijan's judicial employees who, due to a change of place of service in the justice authorities, do not have permanent housing and are forced to rent an apartment, as well as members of their families, will be paid material compensation for rental housing, the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the application of the law of the Azerbaijan Republic dated May 7, 2024 No. 1147-VIQD “On amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic “On service in the judiciary” and on amendments to the decree of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic dated July 25, 2006 No. 430 "On the implementation of the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Service in the Judiciary" says, Trend reports.

