Hungary welcomes peace efforts of Azerbaijan, Armenia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Hungary welcomes the peace efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the results of the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary in Baku.

The Hungarian minister pointed out that peace in the region must be restored.

“We don’t want the European Union to pour oil on an extinguished fire again. If it allocates funds to Armenia for demining, it should allocate the same amount to Azerbaijan,” Szijjarto emphasized.

