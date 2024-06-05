Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Hungary welcomes peace efforts of Azerbaijan, Armenia - FM

Politics Materials 5 June 2024 14:56 (UTC +04:00)
Hungary welcomes peace efforts of Azerbaijan, Armenia - FM

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Hungary welcomes the peace efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the results of the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary in Baku.

The Hungarian minister pointed out that peace in the region must be restored.

“We don’t want the European Union to pour oil on an extinguished fire again. If it allocates funds to Armenia for demining, it should allocate the same amount to Azerbaijan,” Szijjarto emphasized.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more