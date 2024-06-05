Hungarian companies actively engaged in rebuilding Azerbaijan's Karabakh - FM (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Hungarian companies are actively involved in restoration and construction work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's press conference with Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on the results of the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary in Baku.

"We have also examined the new realities that have emerged in the region and the new opportunities for cooperation in the territories liberated from occupation. In Jabrayil, Hungarian companies are implementing construction projects in the village of Soltanly. This is a manifestation of our joint cooperation," the minister added.

To note, the foundation-laying ceremony for the village of Soltanly, which was freed from occupation in the Jabrayil district, was held on November 24 last year.

The event was attended by the Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the People of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev, the Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangezur economic zone Vahid Hajiyev and the residents of Soltanly village.

The draft master plan for the village of Soltanly was prepared by a group of Hungarian companies KESZ, operating in the field of construction and design, and the "Azermemarlayiha" Senior State Design Institute based on an order from the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

