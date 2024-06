Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the decree “On ensuring the activities of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan”, Trend reports.

In accordance with the decree, changes to the decree on ensuring the activities of the State Security Service were approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.