Azerbaijan, Hungary experience high-level economic cooperation - FM (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan and Hungary experience high-level economic cooperation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's press conference with Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on the results of the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary in Baku.

While discussing potential customers for Azerbaijani gas, Bayramov brought attention to the fact that Hungary is one of them.

"Trade turnover between our countries increased last year, but there is potential for it to increase even more," he underlined.

According to Bayramov, talks with Hungary over the transfer of gas from Azerbaijan to Europe got underway right away.

"The fact that Hungary is already receiving gas from Azerbaijan is pleasant. The largest gas project in Azerbaijan, at the Shahdeniz field, will involve the Hungarian energy corporation MOL. Simultaneously, we are involved, alongside Hungary, in the so-called "Ring of Solidarity," an initiative that unites several European countries by constructing an internal pipeline network. We think that carrying out this project will establish favorable circumstances for Azerbaijani gas to be transported to several European nations more easily," he added.

