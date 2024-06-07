Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign action plan for enhancing interparliamentary cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. A Practical Action Plan (Roadmap) for the Development of Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation for 2024–2025 has been signed between Azerbaijan's Parliament and the Senate of the Parliament of Uzbekistan, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

According to the source, the document was signed by the Chair of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, and by the Chair of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Tanzila Narbayeva.

During the signing ceremony, it was pointed out that the high level of relations between the leaders of the two friendly and brotherly states stimulates further expansion of ties between the legislative bodies as well.

The importance of the signed roadmap for further deepening cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries was also emphasized.

To note, the document includes provisions related to the organization of mutual visits, the exchange of experience in legislative activities, interaction in international parliamentary organizations, and other issues.

