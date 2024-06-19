Azerbaijan to spare no effort to foster genuine, result-oriented dialogue with all parties to advance COP process - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Having assumed the Presidency of this esteemed event, Azerbaijan will spare no effort to foster genuine and result-oriented dialogue with all the parties to advance the COP process, ensure efficient climate action and conclude the COP29 with successful outcomes, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future", Trend reports.

"I believe that in the coming days, discussions among NGIC members on mitigation and adaptation, financing, climate change impacts on biodiversity, water and food security, the current state of affairs in food and agriculture sectors, as well as deliberations on such topics as science, technology and innovation will contribute to advancing climate action agenda and making critical decisions for our planet in preparation for COP29," President Ilham Aliyev said.