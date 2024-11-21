Azerbaijan abolishes State Translation Center and Monitoring Center under State Language Commission - decree (UPD)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on abolishing the Azerbaijan State Translation Center and Monitoring Center under the State Language Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the legal entity of public law, “Azerbaijan State Translation Center,” is abolished.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to take necessary measures in connection with the abolition of the legal entity of public law “Monitoring Center under the State Language Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan” within ten days; within two months to prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposals on the transfer of functions of legal entities of public law in the field of translation and application of the state language to appropriate state bodies (institutions) envisaged by this decree; taking into account this order, the Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to take necessary measures in connection with the abolition of the legal entity of public law “Monitoring Center under the State Language Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.