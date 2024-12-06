Azerbaijan finalizes text of int'l conference on compatriots' rights driven from Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The final document of the Second International Conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community on “The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia” organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community has been adopted, Trend reports.

According to the information, the document encapsulates the outcomes of the discussions conducted at the conference. During the last session of the conference, a participant from Poland, Jakub Wojciech Korejba, a prominent researcher at the Center for Eurasian Studies, read the text aloud.

“Over 200 participants from 51 countries, including members of parliament, political figures, civil society activists, and academics, gathered at the Second International Conference on "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia." They discussed the return of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia and the problem of forced resettlement on a global scale.

The participants noted that resettlement is one of the most serious violations of human rights, and the forced resettlement of Azerbaijanis from Armenia is a great injustice that has not yet been solved. They emphasized that international law firmly anchored the right to return and recognized it as a fundamental human right. They cited the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Pinheiro Principles, and international adat law as the foundations of the right to return.

Regarding Armenia's reluctance to let the dignified and safe return of Azerbaijanis forcibly evicted, they voiced grave concern. By refusing to allow the repatriation of Azerbaijanis, Armenia has violated its duties under international law and the Rome Statute, they said, urging the ICC prosecutor to investigate.

The need of reestablishing property rights during the return process was stressed by the participants. They encouraged the Armenian government to take the necessary measures to return confiscated or forcibly seized property, to pay compensation for losses incurred during forced relocation, and to make comprehensive reparations. They observed that while compensation plays a crucial role in compensating the displaced individuals for their material and emotional losses, it cannot serve as a replacement or a denial of their right to return to their ancestral lands.

Attendees expressed concern about Armenia's systematic destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage, including mosques, cemeteries, and historical monuments. Viewing this as an attempt to erase Azerbaijani identity, they called for UNESCO and other international organizations to be involved in assessing the state of this cultural heritage, its protection, and its restoration. Participants emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage for reconciliation and mutual understanding.

The panelists recalled that Azerbaijanis were the first victims of ethnic conflicts in the post-Soviet space, and the lack of proper response from the international community led to the emergence of other conflicts. They emphasized that full restoration of the right to the safe return of Western Azerbaijanis could be a positive example for conflict resolution in the world.

Also, they emphasized that justice is a necessity for reconciliation and lasting peace. Participants called on Armenia to end the glorification of those responsible for crimes against Azerbaijanis, dismantle structures that continue the conflict, and engage in a constructive dialog with the Western Azerbaijani Community. They stressed that it is important for Armenia's reconciliation to eliminate historical injustices and create conditions for coexistence and trust.

Furthermore, the participants called on the UN and the states of the world to make diplomatic efforts for the safe return of Western Azerbaijanis, as well as for comprehensive planning and resourcing of the return process. They acknowledged the anticipated challenges in reintegrating returnees and underscored the significance of coordinating efforts to reconstruct infrastructure, offer humanitarian aid, and execute long-term development initiatives in the locations where Western Azerbaijanis will return.

They urged the government of Armenia to abandon its policies, abolish constitutional provisions that impede regional peace, and embrace opportunities for economic and social cooperation. They pointed out that Armenia's opening of communications following its commitments will contribute to the overall prosperity and stability in the South Caucasus.

The participants reaffirmed their determination to recognize the right of return as a fundamental principle of regional peace and justice. They emphasized that the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of Western Azerbaijanis is not only a political priority but also a test of collective determination to ensure human rights and dignity.

The contestants highly appreciated the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in ensuring the rule of international law, protecting the rights of refugees and IDPs, and restoring the liberated territories, as well as his efforts towards justice and reconciliation. They also expressed their support for the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of the Western Azerbaijan Community within the framework of human rights and international law.

This conclusion reflects the main points raised during the conference and serves to ensure justice for Azerbaijanis forcibly displaced from Armenia, as well as peace, security, and reconciliation in the region,” the final document reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel