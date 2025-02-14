Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss prospects for development of relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric as part of his participation in the Munich Security Conference, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

An exchange of views on issues on the agenda of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia, including issues of regional and international security, took place at the meeting.

The importance of mutual visits at the highest and high levels and the existing friendly relations between the leaders in the development of the Azerbaijani-Serbian strategic partnership was emphasized.

The ministers discussed issues of developing strategic partnership relations in the spheres of economics, energy, high technology, transport, culture, humanitarian sphere, education, tourism, etc. The countries expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation. The continued support for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty within regional and international organizations was noted with satisfaction.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.