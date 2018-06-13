Children Hotline Service already in Azerbaijan’s Goygol (PHOTO)

In general, children avoid talking to their parents and close people about the difficulties they face, such as any unfair act or violation of rights or abuse against them.

So, they hide their feelings from others and it is usually difficult for them to find a way out. As long as they do not share these issues, they experience serious psychological shock and mental condition facing a single or continuous abuse is getting worse gradually and the problems are becoming more and more serious. As in other countries in the world, Azerbaijan also needs a professional Children Hotline service, to which children could easily turn to, seek advice and unveil their feelings, emotions and psychological trauma.

Taking into account this need, Children Hotline service was established in 2010 in Baku by “Reliable Future” Youth Public Union in cooperation with the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijani Republic and with the support of Azercell Telecom.

Mobile applications of Children Hotline service for both IOS and Android operating systems were launched in 2017 with Azercell’s initiative and support.

During the eight years of its activity, Azerbaijan Children Hotline service received over 32,000 calls about various issues from children and youngsters, as well as parents from different cities and regional districts. Most of the cases relate to psychological and emotional difficulties, family issues, tension in interpersonal and peer relations, as well as domestic violence, issues with a physical disability, need for education and legal assistance etc.

The service provides social, psychological and legal assistance, emotional support to every child facing any difficulty gives advice on how to solve issues, and makes sure the appeals are directed to relevant services. The children and youngsters appealing to the Children Hotline are served by professional specialists passed special training programs.

We are pleased to announce that Goygol Regional Children Hotline service which partially started its operation in March 2018, was officially launched on June 13. Our Goygol office was established together with Goygol Children and Family Support Center operating under the auspices of State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs and with the support of Azercell Telecom. The Center will cover not only Goygol but also the adjacent districts (Goranboy, Gandja, Shamkir, Gazax, Agstafa).

The employees of Goygol Regional Children Hotline service have received training events on working principles of Hotline service, assistance through the phone and its characteristics conducted by the specialists of the public union.

The service is available on 24/7 basis.

Goygol Regional Children Hotline service can be reached at 051 580 22 80.

For additional information:

Kamala Ashumova

Reliable Future PU

Executive Director

Phone: 055-616-69 -64

Email: kamala81@mail.ru

URL: www.childhelpline.az

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AzerbaijanChildHelpline/

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 percent of the territory (excluding 20 percent of the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

