New traffic signs planned to be included in Law on Road Traffic in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

A new road surface marking - the yellow box junction is planned to be included into the "Horizontal Road Surface Marking" in Azerbaijan to effectively manage the traffic and enhance road safety, Trend reports.

The "Law on Road Traffic" in the country is planned to be amended. Presently, the "Horizontal Road Surface Marking" includes special lanes.

Along with these lanes, stop lines, as well as stop lines for vehicles with Disabled symbol sticker are planned to be added to the new project.

According to the project, the driver is prohibited to enter the intersection marked with a yellow box junction 1.25 in case of a traffic jam.

This road surface marking is successfully used in such countries as the US, UK, Turkey, Canada, Indonesia, Singapore, Russia, where the transport infrastructure is currently developing.

According to another new project, the traffic sign “Constant turn to the right” is planned to be added to the “Information signs” group.

