AtaBank OJSC updates deposit terms

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

AtaBank has made a number of changes in the terms and interest rates of savings. Thus, customers will be able to place insured deposits at favorable interest rates.

Furthemore, AtaBank's updated deposit products give additional benefits such as a 50% discount on rental of deposit cells, a Visa Signature credit card, and free AtaNet banking service.

In addition to above mentioned Oruj Ibrahimov, director of the Business Development department of the Bank, noted that changes in deposits were carried out taking into account customer market segmentation. So, we have introduced new deposit terms that reflect the amount, duration, and interest rate for each customer.

You can find out more about deposit types by calling 136 and visiting the bank’s website https://atabank.com/en/

Operating more than 25 years AtaBank OJSC is a modern universal Azerbaijani bank. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

