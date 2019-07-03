AtaBank OJSC updates deposit terms

3 July 2019 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

AtaBank has made a number of changes in the terms and interest rates of savings. Thus, customers will be able to place insured deposits at favorable interest rates.

Furthemore, AtaBank's updated deposit products give additional benefits such as a 50% discount on rental of deposit cells, a Visa Signature credit card, and free AtaNet banking service.

In addition to above mentioned Oruj Ibrahimov, director of the Business Development department of the Bank, noted that changes in deposits were carried out taking into account customer market segmentation. So, we have introduced new deposit terms that reflect the amount, duration, and interest rate for each customer.

You can find out more about deposit types by calling 136 and visiting the bank’s website https://atabank.com/en/

Operating more than 25 years AtaBank OJSC is a modern universal Azerbaijani bank. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Daily payments get closer with AtaNet
Business 25 June 11:10
Websites developed by Azerbaijan’s Zero Line company awarded (PHOTO)
Business 20 June 18:00
AtaBank OJSC wins NETTY 2019 (PHOTO)
Business 20 June 11:40
AtaBank’s customers will be able to make operations without coming to bank
Business 13 June 11:35
AtaBank's Visa Signature card presents premium benefits
Business 29 May 11:30
AtaBank to serve intensively on occasion of UEFA Final match
Business 27 May 16:08
Latest
EU launches new project in Georgia
Economy 13:42
Azerbaijani heat supply operator increases total capital
Finance 13:32
U.S. government staff told to treat Huawei as blacklisted
Other News 13:20
Cars manufacturing to be increased in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 13:17
Turkmenistan Airways to purchase UPS via tender
Tenders 13:09
600 tons of ethane sent daily within Phase 19 of Iran’s SPGC to Asaloyeh district
Oil&Gas 13:06
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy LED lighting
Tenders 13:03
Online cadastral measurement system presented in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:02
Swiss government OKs regulatory approach for big banks
Other News 12:58