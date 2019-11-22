Azerbaijan’s AtaBank awarded at "Global Entrepreneurship Week" (PHOTO)

22 November 2019 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

As it is known at the "Global Entrepreneurship Week", celebrated around the world, the National Confederation of Organizations of Entrepreneurs (Employers) of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CEA) also held series of events.

Thus, at the conference on the “Sustainable Development Goals and the Business Environment” held on November 21, 2019 at the Fairmont Hotel, 21 companies operating in the country participated, and 13 of them were elected for activities in the CSR.

At the event, AtaBank was awarded with a certificate for active participation in corporate social initiatives.

The conference was attended by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation and other CEA social partners.

Also would like to note, AtaBank organized several projects within the Social Corporate Responsibility this year. Speaking about this, Oruj Ibrahimov, director of the Bank’s Business Development Department, emphasized that giving the importance of the needs and values of society, such events will be held regularly.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100 percent domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

