Deposit campaign of Azerbaijan's AtaBank continuing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

Trend:

AtaBank OJSC's “New Year with new iPhone” campaign continues to please its depositors.

Customers placing deposits in AtaBank OJSC participate in the campaign, which started on November 12.

Within the campaign customers, together with the deposit agreement get the list of the gifts and can choose the gift depending on the deposit amount.

107 ISMA Bike, 29 iPhone 11, 4 iPhone 11 Pro, 3 iPhone 11 Pro Max, more than 100 rest, sport and treatment packages in hotels and other prizes were awarded to the customers placed deposits in AtaBank OJSC within the campaign till today.

We remind that the following prizes will be given to the customers placed savings in AtaBank within the campaign: iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max, ISMA Bike, check-up in Ganja İnternational Hospital, rest, sport and treatment packages in Excelsior Hotel Shamkir, Qalaaltı Hotel & SPA, Shamakhi Palace Sharadil, Quba Palace, Lankaran Springs & Wellness Resort, Garabag Resort & SPA, Aura SPA, and travel packages to Uludag/Shri-Lanka/Sharm-Al-Sheikh/Dubai.

Only individuals can participate in a campaign that will continue till December 31, 2019. Do not miss the opportunity!

WhatsApp/Telegram users can contact Bank's number 050 9999136 and get detailed information about campaign.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions

