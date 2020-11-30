Baku Higher Oil School celebrates its 9th anniversary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

Today, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) celebrates its 9th anniversary. The Higher School, which has become now a leading national higher educational institution in Azerbaijan, was set up within SOCAR structure upon Decree No. 539 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 29, 2011.

On May 1, 2017, the President Ilham Aliyev participated in the inauguration of Baku Higher Oil School’s new campus, the largest one in the Caucasian region.

BHOS offers bachelor's degree courses in Petroleum Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Process Automation Engineering, and Information security, as well as master's degree courses in Petroleum Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Process Automation Engineering, and Master of Business Administration (MBA). In addition, a doctoral program was launched at the Higher School to provide training in the Doctor of Philosophy program.

At the same time, admission of external students for the 2020/2021 academic year was conducted for those who wanted to get a second higher education in the specialty "Petroleum Engineering".

Apart from that, Baku Higher Oil School together with the British company Twenty Eight Strategy Execution (STRATEX) are implementing the "Project Management School" training program based on the master's certificate of the U.S. George Washington University and the MBA program "Oil and gas management" in cooperation with the Geneva Business School.

This year, the average passing score earned by the prospective students at the entrance exams for state ordered specialities was 658.83 points for bachelor's program and 63 points for the master's program.

22 first-year students admitted to BHOS for 2019/2020 academic year were awarded Presidential scholarship, which allowed Baku Higher Oil School to become one of the country's universities, leading in the number of Presidential scholarship holders. Thus, the number of Presidential scholars has reached 172 students, since the foundation of the university. So far, no university in the country has been able to compete with Baku Higher Oil School in terms of the number of Presidential scholars in the first group of specialties, where strong competition has always been observed.

In the nine years, four graduation ceremonies were held at BHOS. Over the past period, 100% of BHOS graduates have been employed. As of today, all the graduates either work at local or transnational companies or continue their education at prestigious universities abroad.

During 9 years of its successful activity Baku Higher Oil School has developed strong partnership with many leading companies including, among others, SOCAR, STAR, Petkim, bp, ABB, TechnipFMC, Emerson, Schneider Electric, Maire Tecnimont, Halliburton, Microsoft, Schlumberger, Equinor, Total, Avandsis Group. This cooperation aims at professional development of the BHOS students and training of future engineers in Azerbaijan according to international standards.