Azerbaijan confirms 2,414 more COVID-19 cases, 1,695 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,414 new COVID-19 cases, 1,695 patients have recovered and 36 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 11 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 285,993 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 250,708 of them have recovered, and 3,915 people have died. Currently, 31,370 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,248 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,018,445 tests have been conducted so far.
