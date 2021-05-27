EY Azerbaijan Announced the Winner of the Robin Bennett Award (PHOTO)

EY Azerbaijan has unveiled the winner of its prestigious Robin Bennett Award. This year, the award was presented to Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s Vice President, the Middle East and the Caspian, Communications and Advocacy.

The prize was presented by EY Azerbaijan’s Managing Partner Ilgar Veliyev at the meeting of the British Business Group (BBG). Talking of this year's winner, he said: “In today’s fast-paced world, business leaders must truly be effective at driving value across their organizations. They also need to consider and take bold steps such as redefining their organization’s purpose, setting strategic directives in light of shifting stakeholder and market dynamics. Mr Aslanbayli has demonstrated throughout his illustrious career that he possesses such qualities to take his organization into the 21st century".

Mr Aslanbayli, who's the first Azerbaijani national to have received the prize, was selected by the decision of the BBG Committee based on nominations by members.

The award was set up by EY Azerbaijan to commemorate Robin Bennett OBE (1942-2011), one of the founders of BBG Azerbaijan. He came to Baku as EY Managing Partner and enjoyed a long and successful career with the firm.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, consulting, strategy and transactions, and tax services. The insights and quality services that EY delivers helps build trust and confidence in the capital markets and economies around the world. EY develops outstanding leaders who team to deliver on its promises to all of its stakeholders. In doing so, EY plays a critical role in building a better working world for its people, its clients, and the communities.

About BBG

The British Business Group has been operating in Azerbaijan for 21 years. It serves as a vehicle for new entrepreneurs to meet business people who are familiar with Azerbaijan and can provide information and advice on how business is done in the country. It is a valuable platform for business networking and allows companies to present themselves and raise their profile. The group does this by holding monthly meetings, usually on the last Wednesday of each month. On certain occasions, the meetings are attended by a visiting UK government minister or a similar guest.