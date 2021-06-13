Foreign diplomats get acquainted with 'Smart Village', 'Smart City' projects in Aghdam (PHOTO)
AGDAM, Azerbaijan, June 13
Trend:
The visit of foreign diplomatic representatives to Agdam continues, Trend reports.
The visit is carried out under the guidance of Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev.
During the visit, the guests got acquainted with the projects "Smart Village" and "Smart City" in Aghdam.
Representatives of the diplomatic corps were informed in detail about the projects.
