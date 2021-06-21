Kazakhstan ready for mutual recognition of COVID passports with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Kazakhstan is ready for mutual recognition of COVID passports with Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, who is on an official visit to Baku, said, Trend reports.

Tileuberdi made the remark in Baku at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The deputy PM noted that Azerbaijan is the main trade partner of Kazakhstan in the Caucasus and the Caspian region.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, our bilateral trade decreased. We are ready to carry out appropriate work to increase trade and at the same time restore air traffic between our countries as soon as possible," Tileuberdi said.