Azerbaijan confirms 3,762 more COVID-19 cases, 3,812 recoveries (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,762 new COVID-19 cases, 3,812 patients have recovered and 38 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 3 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 436,257 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 377,287 of them have recovered, and 5,760 people have died. Currently, 53,210 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 19,017 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,517,734 tests have been conducted so far.