Flights to other airports in Karabakh region to surely be organized soon - Boeing aircraft captain

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

Captain of Boeing cargo aircraft Rasim Ashrafov is sure that the flights to other airports in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region will be organized soon.

"First of all, as an Azerbaijani pilot, I feel pride," Ashrafov told Trend . "Finally, we have begun to fly to the Karabakh region and will continue to do so."

"The flight map to the Fuzuli airport is vast and comfortable," captain of Boeing aircraft added. "The equipment that was installed here meets the international standards. I am sure that the flights to other airports in the Karabakh region will be organized soon."