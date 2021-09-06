Azerbaijani chess player Rauf Mammadov takes sixth place at European Championship
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6
Trend:
The European Men's Chess Championship has ended in Reykjavik, Iceland, Trend reports.
Azerbaijani chess player Rauf Mammadov finished sixth with 7.5 points. Nijat Mammadov, who scored the same number of points, took 17th place due to additional indicators. Other Azerbaijani chess players - Nijat Abbasov ranked 42nd with 6.5 points, Aydin Suleimanli 67th with six points, and Read Samedov 91st with 5.5 points.
The winner of the eleven round tournament was Anton Demchenko from Russia.
