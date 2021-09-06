Azerbaijan's Education Ministry to announce decision on new academic year
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6
Trend:
The decision on the new academic year in Azerbaijan will be announced on September 7, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Education Jasarat Valehov said, Trend reports.
He said Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev will announce it tomorrow (on Sept. 7).
