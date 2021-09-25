Azerbaijan confirms 1,099 more COVID-19 cases, 2,404 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.25

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,099 new COVID-19 cases, 2,404 patients have recovered, and 18 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 479,814 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 449,047 of them have recovered, and 6,433 people have died. Currently, 24,334 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,274 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,814,503 tests have been conducted so far.