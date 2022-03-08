Azerbaijan confirms 276 more COVID-19 cases, 808 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 276 new COVID-19 cases, 808 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 789,757 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 776,514 of them have recovered, and 9,547 people have died. Currently, 3,696 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,142 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,607,460 tests have been conducted so far.