Azerbaijani minister talks possible closure of local schools due to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The closure of schools due to COVID-19 is not expected in Azerbaijan, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said at a briefing on "Strategy for socio-economic development of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026" and other issues on July 27, Trend reports.

Certain students in some schools may be required to study online temporarily in autumn, but no complete closure of schools is expected, Amrullayev added.

Up until now, 796,882 people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan, 785,166 of them have recovered, and 9,739 people have died. Currently, 1,977 people are under treatment in special hospitals.