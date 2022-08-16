Wildfire breaks out in Azerbaijan's Guba and Shabran districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. A fire broke out in the forests of the Guba and Shabran districts, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Irada Ibrahimova told Trend.

She noted that currently local structures of the Ministry of Ecology, and employees of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are taking measures to localize and extinguish the fire.

"The severe heat in recent days increases the probability of fires in natural areas. With this in mind, we ask residents of villages located near woodlands, as well as people vacationing in nature, to strictly follow the fire safety rules," Ibrahimova said.