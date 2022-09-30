Deputy minister talks water resources in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The matter related to water resources in Aghdam, Jabrayil and Fuzuli cities is already is currently being worked on, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Vugar Karimov told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that the main direction of work in Karabakh for the coming years is to eliminate consequences of the caused damage, in connection with which measures are planned to restore forests.

"Forest belts will be created in Zangilan and Jabrayil by the end of the year. Karabakh is rich with water resources which allows these regions to meet their needs in this area. It's also planned to build reservoirs on the Khakari and Bargushad rivers," Karimov said.