Azerbaijan plans to resettle 10,000 people to Aghdam city

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 5. Azerbaijan plans to resettle about 10,000 people Aghdam city at the initial stage, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Currently, the resettlement is based on the overall maximum potential forecasts and in accordance with living space. Alongside, work is underway to create new workplaces. The new workplaces that will be created in the ongoing recovery processes will be potential jobs. In addition, certain jobs will be created both in agriculture and light and food industries.In general, at the initial stage, it's plan to resettle about 10,000 people in Aghdam city," he said