Heydar Aliyev Center to hold "Karabakhname" play

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The "Karabakhname" play, based on playwright Ilyas Afandiyev's "The Ruler and His Daughter" will be performed on April 19 at the Heydar Aliyev Center within the framework of the "Heydar Aliyev and National Theater Art" project dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader, Trend reports.

In total, 21 actors are involved in the performance, directed by People's Artist Maraim Farzalibekov. The play tells about the historical events that took place in the 18th century in the center of the Karabakh Khanate, Shusha, and about the socio-political and family life of the ruler of Karabakh, Ibrahim Khan.

The role of Ibrahim Khan in "Karabakhname" is performed by People's Artist Kazim Abdullayev, and Aghabeyim agha is performed by People's Artist Masma Aslangizi. In addition, People's Artists Ali Nur, Firangiz Mutallimova, Haji Ismailov, Rafig Azimov, Ramiz Malik, and Honored Artists Elnar Garayev, Elkhan Guliyev, Elshan Jabrayilov, Amina Babayeva, Kazim Hasanguliyev, and others will also appear on the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The play will be presented by the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater under the joint organization of the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Culture Ministry.

The production designer of the performance, consisting of 2 parts, is the Honored Artist Ismayil Mammadov.

The play, based on the work of Ilyas Afandiyev, "The Ruler and His Daughter," was first presented in 1996. It was a great success, and on September 20, 1997, National Leader Heydar Aliyev watched it with interest on the stage of the National Drama Theater. After the performance, at a meeting with the creative staff, Heydar Aliyev highly appreciated the work and noted the importance of its distribution.

Furthermore, the National Leader also noted the significance of the play from the point of view of propaganda, both the history of Azerbaijan and patriotic feelings, especially among young people. During that same meeting, he mentioned the importance of making a feature film based on this play. The two-part film "The Fate of the Ruler", based on the work, was presented in 2008 as part of the 85th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The "Karabakhname" play, on the other hand, based on "The Ruler and His Daughter" by Ilyas Afandiyev, was first presented on March 10, 2011, and shown 79 times.

Tickets for the 80th performance of "Karabakhname" in the Heydar Aliyev Center can be purchased at the ticket offices of the Center, on the website iTicket.az, and at sales points.