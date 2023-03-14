Performances of eminent gymnasts inspire new achievements - young Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Each tournament increases determination and experience, participant of the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics, representative of Ojaq Sports Club Nuryana Aliyeva told Trend.

"The preparation for the championship was productive. at previous competitions I was very worried and now I feel more confident. I learned to cope with my emotions. After today's performance, the coach praised me. Tomorrow I’ll complete the program on two more apparatus, and if I perform just as well, I can count on a prize," Aliyeva said.

The 11-year-old athlete added that she watched the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup competitions, which took place on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

According to her, the performances of eminent gymnasts inspired her for new sports achievements.

The 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Men's Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics are being held on March 14-16at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Representatives of Ojaq Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, “Karabakh” Sports Club (Barda), Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves No.13 are taking part in the competitions.

Men’s Artistic gymnasts are competing in the age categories of minors, youngsters, children, pre-juniors, juniors and seniors, while Women’s Artistic gymnasts - in the age categories of children, pre-juniors and juniors.

At Acrobatic Gymnastics competitions, gymnasts are performing in the age categories of youngsters, children, pre-juniors, juniors and seniors.