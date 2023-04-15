Сause of explosion in Azerbaijan’s Khizi revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Today, at about 15:00 local time, information was received about an explosion in the territory of the Yashma village of Azerbaijan’s Khizi region, Trend reports.

The operational-investigative group, consisting of employees of the prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, immediately went to the scene and took the necessary actions. During the preliminary investigation, it was reported that the explosion occurred after the residents of the city of Sumgayit Bakhtiyar Huseynov (born 1976), Khankishi Guliyev (born 1979) and Rashad Abilov (born 2006), picked up a warhead found in that area.

As a result of the incident, Khankishi Guliyev and Rashad Abilov were killed, and Bakhtiyar Huseynov was injured.

On this fact, the prosecutor's office of the Khizi region initiated a criminal case under article 314.3 of the Criminal Code.

The preliminary investigation is ongoing.