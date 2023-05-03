Azerbaijan's Tariff Council approves prices for numerous medicines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. A regular meeting of the Tariff (Price) Council of Azerbaijan was held on May 3, 2023, following which a corresponding decision was made, Trend reports.

Prices for 95 medicines that have passed state registration were approved at the meeting.

At the same time, changes were made to prices for 47 medicines with the relevant conclusion of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health in order to ensure the reliability of supplies, in accordance with the Rules approved by Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 209 of June 3, 2015, and the Instructions, approved by the decision of the Tariff Council No. 21 dated June 21, 2015.

A complete list of medicines, the prices of which are approved, taking into account the trade name, pharmaceutical form, name of the active substance, dosage, trade packaging, and country of origin, is posted on the official website of the Tariff (Price) Council (www.tariff.gov.az ) in the section "Medicines" (http://tariff.gov.az/documents/DVA.pdf ).