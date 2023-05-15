Prices of pharmaceutical products in Azerbaijan to go down following amendments to law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The amendment to the law on Medicinal Products will optimize prices, Rashad Mahmudov, Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Health Committee, told Trend.

Mahmudov noted that this change will serve to simplify the processes of documentation, registration, and licensing of medicines imported into Azerbaijan, also contributing to lower prices for medicines.

He also added that the state policy is aimed not only at controlling the quality of medicinal products but also at optimizing prices. Thus, increasing the competitive environment by simplifying registration will optimize prices.

The amendment to the law on Medicinal Products was approved by Milli Majlis in the first reading.