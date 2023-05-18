ICRC exposes lies of Armenians regarding delivery of medicines along Azerbaijan’s Lachin road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delivered medicines and other supplies for medical institutions along the Lachin road yesterday and today, Trend reports via ICRC’s post on Facebook.

The statement of ICRC exposed a rumor spread of a number of Armenian media outlets earlier that the ICRC cars were unable to pass along the Lachin road.

The peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment started on December 12, 2022 and ended on April 28, 2023. This peaceful protest organized on the Lachin-Khankendi road lasted 138-day.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.