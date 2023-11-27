Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Trend News Agency urges citizens not to succumb online bilks acting on agency's behalf

Society Materials 27 November 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Of late, fake news is hitting social networks with fraudsters who, using the Trend News Agency logo, offer citizens some "ways to earn money," citing an interview with the former head of SOCAR, allegedly published on our website.

Trend News Agency declares that these messages are unrelated to the agency and have never appeared on our website or in the company's information products.

We urge citizens to remain vigilant, not fall for fraudsters' trickery, and, if necessary, to call law enforcement authorities.

