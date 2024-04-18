Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC advances in world ranking

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. A world ranking of football clubs has been announced, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The list includes the 1,000 best clubs in the world.

The table includes four clubs from Azerbaijan. Qarabag FC, the champion of the Azerbaijan Premier League, ranks 172nd with a coefficient of 0.671. The club has risen by eight positions.

Zira FC takes 364th place with 0.121 points. The team moved up 20 positions.

Neftchi FC climbed 376 positions and took 409th place with 0.108 points.

Sabah FC dropped by 49 positions and, with 0.043 points, took 723rd place.

To note, the list is headed by Manchester City with 2.02 points.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel