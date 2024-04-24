First-ever job fair to be held in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation will host a job fair for the first time, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan told Trend.

It was emphasized that the active employment programs for residents of the recently liberated territories of Azerbaijan are ongoing as part of the Great Return program.

"The state employment agency subordinated to the ministry will hold a job fair called "Learn a profession in Lachin!" on April 25 for the first time.

The fair, which will be held in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, with the support of the special representation of the President of Azerbaijan, will be organized on the bank of the Hakari river.

During the event, employers operating in Lachin will provide professional guidance to residents of Lachin city and Zabukh village in Lachin district. Additionally, there will be master classes on various professions," the department reports.

