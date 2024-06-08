8th Peking to Paris motor race held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. With the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan, and the Baku City Circuit operating company, the 8th Peking to Paris motor race, one of the most thrilling competitions in the world, took place in Baku for the first time, Trend reports, citing Baku City Circuit.

Retro car enthusiasts gathered at the event at the Seaside National Park.

The Peking to Paris race is not just a car race but an adventure and endurance test. Participants in vintage cars cover around 14,000 km on one of the world's toughest routes.

The race, which lasts thirty-seven days, started in China on May 18, 2024, passed through Mongolia and Kazakhstan, and reached Azerbaijan. The event, with 200 participants, is set to finish in France.

The Peking to Paris is a true endurance rally, first held on the original roads in 1907.